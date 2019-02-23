Venezuela: Clashes at Brazil border

Tensions are increasing in Venezuela over aid as two people were killed on Friday when violence broke out in a village near the Brazilian border.

President Nicholas Maduro closed the crossing with Brazil after it said it would send aid.

It's reported Venezuelan soldiers opened fire on people who tried to stop a military convoy, killing two villagers.

Several other people were also injured and taken to a hospital in Brazil.

Guillermo Rodriquez, brother of a female victim said, "When they started shooting at those who were there, that's when my sister got up to defend the young people who were there, telling the soldiers not to do it and asking why they were doing it".

Meanwhile, the civilians involved in the clash have been accused by a spokesman for the state governor's office, Diosdado Cabello, a prominent figure in Maduro's Socialist Party, of being from "violent groups" directed by the opposition.

Tensions have increased since Juan Guaido invoked the constitution to declare himself as interim president last month. Meanwhile, Maduro has denied there is a humanitarian crisis.