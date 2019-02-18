Live: Macron slams anti-Semitic abuse; Russian bank freezes Venezuela oil account; Saudi/France deal

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

France's president Emmanuel Macron has condemned anti-Semitic abuse hurled at an eminent French philosopher during the Gilets Jaunes protest in Paris on Saturday.

A small group of demonstrators accosted Alain Finkielkraut during Saturday's protests in the French capital, shouting: "Go back to Tel Aviv!"

Russian lender Gazprombank has frozen the accounts of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and halted transactions with the firm to reduce the risk of the bank falling under US sanctions, a Gazprombank source told Reuters on Sunday.

While many foreign firms have been cutting their exposure to PDVSA since the sanctions were imposed, the fact that a lender closely aligned with the Russian state is following suit is significant, given that the Kremlin has been among Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's staunchest supporters.

France's Naval Group signs warship construction deal with Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia signed a preliminary agreement on Sunday with France's Naval Group – a naval defence manufacturing firm in which the French state holds a 62.49% stake – to build warships in the kingdom. Military deals with Saudi Arabia have come under renewed scrutiny since the October killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Follow our updates here...