Venezuela denies entry to European MEPs

Venezuela denied a group of MEPs entry into the country on Sunday, claiming they had "conspirational motives" for their visit to Caracas.

The four MEPs detained where flying into the Venezuelan capital to meet with opposition leader Juan Guaido.

In a video circulating on social media and retweeted by Guaido, one of them is heard saying that their passports had been retained and the reason for their expulsion had not been communicated.

The four deputies belong to the European People's Party group and include Esteban González Pons, the spokesperson for the Spanish People's Party in the European Parliament, Esther de Lange, José Ignacio Salafranca Sánchez-Neyra, Gabriel Mato Adrover, and Juan Salafranca.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter that the European lawmakers had been told several days ago they wouldn't be allowed into Venezuela.