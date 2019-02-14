Vietnamese singles look for love at Hanoi pagoda

Locals flocked to an ancient pagoda in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi on Thursday to pray for better luck in love on Valentine's Day.

Ha Pagoda, which is thought to have been founded a thousand year ago, is popularly believed to hold matchmaking powers.

According to legend, King Ly Thanh Tong, a former emperor of Vietnam, failed to have children until he went to pray at the pagoda.

The following year, he welcomed a son, the prince who went on to succeed him on the throne.

Today, the Ha Pagoda is considered a sacred place for singles to come and express their romantic wishes.