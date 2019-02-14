Chefs recreate Hollywood monster King Kong with 1.8m chocolate statue

Two chefs have joined forces in Montreal, Canada to create a large sculpture of movie monster King Kong scaling the Empire State Building — made entirely of milk chocolate.

The creation of the 1.8-metre tall artwork was captured on camera in a sped up video posted on social media.

In total, it took Amaury Guichon and Christophe Morel 26 hours to complete the 61.2-kilogram structure.

It depicts the famous scene where the giant gorilla climbs the New York skyscraper in the 1933 Hollywood classic.

Amaury Guichon is a French and Swiss pastry chef while Montreal-based chocolatier Christophe Morel was born into a family of pastry chefs in France and has been an owner of a chocolaterie since 2005, according to his official website.