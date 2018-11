Chocolate, pastries, marshmellows, nougat and... meat pie. As part of the global series of Salon du Chocolat, the biggest names in dessert and beyond came together under one roof last week in the French gastronomic capital of Lyon.

A sugared and sequined fashion show rounded-off the eighth edition of the hugely popular chocolate showcase, which featured more than 80 chocolatiers, pastry chefs and Michelin-starred talent dedicated to homemade confectionery and regional specialities.