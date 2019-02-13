Bill Cosby 'not remorseful,' spokesman says

Bill Cosby, who was moved from special housing to the general population of a Pennsylvania prison last week, is in good spirits and is "not remorseful," his spokesman says.

"When I visit him, it's nothing sad about it," lawyer Andrew Wyatt told NBC affiliate WCAU in Philadelphia in a recent interview. "He's not sad. He's not remorseful, because he did nothing wrong."

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at SCI-Phoenix, a maximum-security state prison in suburban Philadelphia, for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, home in 2004. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, but was criminally charged only in Constand's case.

Cosby, who was once known as "America's Dad," speaks with his wife, Camille, by phone three times a day, Wyatt said. He has not had any visits from his wife or daughters in the four months he has been at the prison.

Wyatt said he does not expect Cosby's wife or daughters to visit him at the prison, which is about 20 miles from a family estate.

"He doesn't want to have them in that environment," Wyatt said last week. "Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?"

Inmates at the prison can spend several hours a day in the gym or exercise yard, state prison spokeswoman Amy Worden said earlier this month.

Cosby, who is legally blind, has inmates assigned to help him at times, given his age and disability, Worden said.

The 81-year-old wakes up at 3:30 a.m. to do pushups and situps in his cell before breakfast, according to Wyatt, and he is developing show ideas from behind bars.

He considers himself a "political prisoner," Wyatt said.

"He's mentally strong," Wyatt said. "He's just a strong man."