European elections 2019: What do you want from Euronews?

With the 2019 European Parliament elections just around the corner, this spring is set to be a decisive moment for the future of the continent and for the direction of the EU in the decades to come.

What are the key issues that matter you ahead of the May vote? What kind of news coverage do you want to see in the weeks and months leading up to this critical election? We want to hear from you.

Using the anonymous form below, let us know what topics you want to see Euronews reporting on. We will use your feedback and ideas to help shape our coverage.

Get a selection of our best coverage around the European elections and other major events by subscribing to our newsletter.