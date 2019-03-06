Voter registration deadlines for European Parliament elections: Don't miss your chance!

The elections for the European Parliament will be held from May 23 until May 26 2019, with voters selecting 705 MEPs to serve for the next five years.

Those chosen will spend their time between European parliaments in Strasbourg and Brussels, tasked with passing EU laws and approving its budget, along with the European Council, which comprises the heads of state of each country.

MEPs also represent individual countries or regions but in parliament sit in transnational groups according to political ideology.

To vote, the registration deadlines vary. Take a look at the infographic below to find out more.