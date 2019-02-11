Raw Politics in full: Hungarian campaign, Spain protests, and UK post-Brexit military

On today's episode of Raw Politics:

Christian Europe

On Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced his campaign for May's European elections. In the introduction to his campaign, the Hungarian PM urged "Christian" nations to remain vigilant about the negative impacts of immigration. He also announced economic incentives for Hungarian families to have more children.

Catalan anger

Protests broke out in Madrid over the Spanish government's plans to meet and talk with Catalan separatists. Members of the conservative and centrist parties in Spain have called Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's decision to meet with separatists "treason".

Global Britain

Amid growing scepticism about the outcomes of Brexit, some members of the UK remain confident that an exit from the EU would strengthen the nation. Pro-Brexit figures in the UK government state that Brexit will give the UK the chance to improve its standing on the global stage and also strengthen their militant forces.