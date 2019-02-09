US-backed forces begin 'final battle' to regain ISIS towns

Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the United States, began their last attack on territory held by the so-called Islamic State on Saturday night.

SDF troops, led by Kurdish fighters, have been holding out for the past 10 days.

The announcement came from the SDF spokesman, Mustafa Bali, who said it would be the final assault on the remaining two villages.

In a tweet he said: "Our forces have started the final battle to eliminate the last remnants of the ISIS terrorist organisation"

The battle is aimed at regaining control of Al-Baghuz in the east of Syria, on the border with Iraq.

In the past week and a half, more than 20,000 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged area.

This latest battle comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced that the terrorist group would be stamped out by "next week."