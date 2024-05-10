After police ended a blockade on university grounds, hundreds of demonstrators moved to a nearby square to continue protesting late into the evening, demanding an end to the war. Some asked the university to sever academic relations with Israel.
Video. WATCH: Pro-Palestine protests at University of Amsterd
