Japanese spa offers chocolate bath as Valentine's Day treat

A hot spring spa in the Japanese town of Hakone is offering a chocolate bath as a treat for tourists to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14.

The operator of the spa in the resort town, southwest of Tokyo, is using bathing powder made from cacao seeds for the unusual bath.

Staff dressed as pastry chefs poured a litre of chocolate sauce on the families and couples in the tub, with bathers then spreading the sauce on their face and bodies.

Toshiya Yamada, who organised the event, says he hopes more people will enjoy the "extraordinary experience" of bathing in chocolate.