This postman delivers mail to Germany's highest mountain

For Andreas Oberauer, a typical day's work involves taking a cable car to approximately 2,962 metres above sea level.

That's because Oberauer is the dedicated postman for Germany's highest mountain, the Zugspitze.

As part of his daily workload, Oberauer goes to collect and deliver post at the mountain's summit where a research station — operating in a former hotel — and a restaurant are based.

"For me, this is very special. When you are able to deliver post on Germany's highest mountain, the Zugspitze, you get to know all the post customers, deliver all the postcards, also put the Zugspitze's own stamp on the postcards," Oberauer said.

His father, who held the role for 25 years, had warned him that the job was "a very special experience."

"He told me that again and again," he went on.

He now hopes that his own son will one day keep the family tradition alive.