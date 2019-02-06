Watch: US Congress sings Happy Birthday to 81-year-old Holocaust survivor during SOTU address

US Congress united during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to sing Happy Birthday to an 81-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Judah Samet survived 10 months in a concentration camp during the Nazi Holocaust and also lived through last year’s shooting attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, which left 11 others dead.

“He arrived at the synagogue as the massacre began. But not only did Judah narrowly escape death last fall —more than seven decades ago, he narrowly survived the Nazi concentration camps,” Trump said.

“Judah says he can still remember the exact moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and his family were put on a train, and told they were going to another camp. Suddenly the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah's family braced for the worst. Then, his father cried out with joy: ‘It's the Americans.’”

When Trump announced that it was Samet’s 81st birthday, members of Congress stood to applaud him before breaking into song.

Trump conducted the politicians as they sang Happy Birthday, and commented after they finished: “They wouldn’t do that for me Judah.”

