Live updates: Paris fire, EU leaders recognise Guaido, UK promises to protect Nissan

Deaths reported as fire rips through Paris apartment block

A large fire ripped through an apartment block in western Paris on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

EU leaders line up to recognise Venezuela's Guaido

Europe has begun turning its back on Venezuela's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, after he missed his Sunday deadline to call for presidential elections to take place.

One by one, European leaders publicly announced their recognition of National Assembly chief, Juan Guaido, as the country's interim president.

UK promised to protect Nissan from Brexit fallout with €91 million of support

Britain in 2016 promised Nissan up to £80 million (over €91 million) of support and vowed to protect the carmaker from any Brexit fallout, according to a confidential letter released on Monday.

The UK Business Secretary Greg Clark told the former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn: "We will set our ambitions high and vigorously pursue continued access to the European market as an objective in future negotiations.”

French unions and "gilets jaunes" team up

French unions and "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) leaders have teamed up to call for a national day of strikes and protests.

The main French labour union, CGT, has called for nationwide demonstrations to push for a minimum wage increase and fiscal reform. In what it describes as a "response to social distress" in the country.

