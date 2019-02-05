Seven die as huge fire rips though Paris apartment block

A huge fire ripped through an apartment block in western Paris in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least seven people.

Dozens more people were injured as firefighters continued to battle the blaze in the city's 16th arrondissement.

Paris-based social media user Laetitia Chevallier tweeted that she could see people who had fled to the roof of the eight-storey building in order to escape the flames.

"Save these people," she tweeted to the Paris fire brigade.

Other nearby residents posted footage showing the enormous response from emergency services.

Sous nos fenêtres depuis 1h00 du matin les pompiers s’organisent pour intervenir dans la rue Erlanger afin de sauver ces pauvres personnes prisonnières des flammes ... Publiée par Pierre Alex sur Lundi 4 février 2019

In a statement posted, to Twitter, city mayor Anne Hidalgo said "Paris is in mourning" after waking up to the news of the deadly fire.

"The record is terrible," she wrote. "My first thoughts are with the families of the missing. I offer them my sincere condolences. I want to tell them my deep sadness and assure them of all my support."

"At 9am, the Paris Council will open with a minute of silent in tribute to the victims," she added.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.