Boy who is bullied because he's named Trump invited to State of the Union

A 6th-grade boy who is bullied because of his last name, Trump, is among about a dozen people invited by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to the State of the Union on Tuesday, the White Housesaid Monday.

"Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name," the White House release said of Joshua Trump, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Joshua Trump Courtesy White House

Among the other guests of the president and his wife are family members of Gerald and Sharon David of Reno, Nevada, an elderly couple who were killed in January, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant.

Also invited is Alice Marie Johnson, who was granted clemency by President Trump on a life sentence related to a nonviolent drug offense after reality star Kim Kardashian personally lobbied on behalf of her.

Other guests include a survivor of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting and a police SWAT team member injured during that tragedy. Judah Samet is a member of the Pittsburgh synagogue who was also a survivor of the Holocaust. Officer Timothy Matson was shot multiple times while responding to the mass shooting.