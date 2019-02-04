Atlanta rapper 21 Savage arrested over claims he overstayed his visa after arriving from UK

Rapper 21 Savage was arrested early Sunday morning by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who say he is from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa, according a statement from the agency.

The rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph and who says he is from Atlanta, was taken into custody in a "targeted operation," ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told NBC News in a statement.

"Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon," Cox said.

Abraham-Joseph, 26, has been placed into removal proceedings, before the federal immigration courts, the statement added.

"ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions," Cox said.

Abraham-Joseph is an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who came to the U.S. in July 2005 on a visa that expired a year later, Cox said.

He was convicted of felony drug charges in 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia. Abraham-Joseph performed in Atlanta as recently as Thursday in the Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena.