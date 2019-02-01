Big freeze: Cold weather and snow to sweep western Europe this weekend

Weather forecasts on Friday showed Northern and Western Europe are set for a weekend of cold and snow, with some parts expected to experience temperatures as low as 12C below average.

Saturday afternoon looked set to bring a cold front in countries including Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland, the UK, Benelux and Scandinavia, according to data compiled by weather blog Tropical Tidbits.

A map of temperature anomalies — which shows the difference with baseline temperatures recorded between 1981 and 2010 — revealed that parts of Spain, Scotland and Scandinavia would see the mercury drop up to 12C below average over the weekend and into Monday.

Expected temperatures anomalies across Europe. Tropical Tidbits

But the chill looked like it would be milder than the polar vortex which engulfed large swathes of North America this week, claiming the lives of at least 21 people. Temperatures in Cotton, Minnesota, for instance, went as low as -48C on Thursday. In Chicago, it reached -30C.

Still, forecasts predicted over the coming three days temperatures in parts of Norway and Finland would plummet to between -17 and -22C. In Scotland they would fall below zero into the double digits and Spaniards would face temperatures as low as -4C.

Expected air temperatures in the morning of February 3, 2019. Tropical Tidbits

Britain's Met Office also issued a yellow warning for Saturday and on Monday an alert for snow and ice. In France, meteorologists predict snowfalls in areas from 700 m altitude.

Tropical Tidbits forecasted that some of the most abundant snowfalls would be across the Alps and Pyrenees mountain ranges, as well as in Finland although most of the West European region would be impacted.

Expected snowfall on the morning of February 3, 2019 Tropical Tidbits

