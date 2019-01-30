Arnold Schwarzenegger meets Austrian chancellor for talks ahead of climate change summit

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was pictured in a friendly exchange with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday after the pair met to discuss the upcoming Austrian World Summit.

The summit, a climate change initiative organised by Schwarzenegger, will be attended by a number of high-profile, international guests when it is held later this year.

While the Austrian-American thanked the leader of his native country (Kurz) for his support of the upcoming climate change meeting, the leader of his adoptive country (Trump) posted a tweet mocking global warming.

Referring to the polar vortex currently sweeping across the US Midwest causing historic low temperatures, US President Donald Trump said: "What the hell is going on with global warming? Please come back fast, we need you!"