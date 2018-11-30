World leaders gather for G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Migration, climate change and trade will be high on the agenda at the meeting, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head over soaring import tariffs.

Riyadh’s Mohammed bin Salman, who allegedly ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi , and Moscow’s Vladimir Putin have already sparked controversy after they were pictured exchanging an enthusiastic greeting in the Argentinian capital.

Trump and Putin will also be under the spotlight after the pair were supposed to sit down together for a planned high profile meeting, until the rendez-vous was cancelled at the last minute over Russia’s Black Sea dispute with Ukraine.

Despite this, an "impromptu" meeting between the leaders is still on, the RIA news agency reported Friday citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

And there was more some good news for the Republican on Friday. Ahead of the G20 summit, it emerged that the US, Canada and Mexico had signed a trade deal worth over $1 trillion to replace NAFTA, fulfilling one of Trump's campaign promises from 2016.

Describing it as "probably the greatest trade deal ever", he added: "All of our countries will benefit greatly".