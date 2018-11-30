G20: May vows to be 'robust' with Saudi leader over Khashoggi killing and Yemen

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will "be robust" with the Saudi crown price over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

May is in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the G20 summit and will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks.

"The message that I give will be very clear... on this issue of Jamal Khashoggi but also on the issue of Yemen,” May told reporters.

"I am going to speak to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia but it is the relationship we have with Saudi Arabia that enables me to sit down with him and be robust on our views on two issues."

Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to secure documentation for his forthcoming marriage. Before his death, the prominent Saudi writer had been living in self-imposed exile in Washington, fearing retribution for his critical views on the kingdom’s policies.

On Khashoggi's killing, May said she wants to see an investigation into what happened and those responsible held to account.

“On the issue of Yemen we continue to be deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation,” May said.

The prime minister added that she will push for the Saudi leader to find a political solution.

"The long-term solution for Yemen is a political situation and we will be encouraging all parties actually to look for that and work for that,” she said.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

May flew to Argentina for the two-day G20 summit and will hold up to six meetings with world leaders, but not with US President Donald Trump or Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

Western nations have expressed concern over the killing of Khashoggi and are calling for an end to Saudia Arabia's military campaign in Yemen.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said he will raise the killing with the prince on the sidelines of the summit.

"I will no doubt have the opportunity to mention it with the crown prince on the margins of the summit," Macron told journalists in Buenos Aires.

Saudi Arabia admitted the journalist was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul — but denied claims that its crown prince was involved in the journalist's death.