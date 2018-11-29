Six-year-old boy steals spotlight from Pope Francis

Text size Aa Aa

Jesus said, "Let the children come to me" and the pope seems to agree.A 6-year-old boy climbed on stage during Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.Video shows the lad going up to a stoic Swiss Guard and tugging on his sleeve as if to check if the brightly colored guard was real. The boy also ran around the stage and the pontiff's chair, carefree to his surroundings.

Pope Francis reacts as a child approaches him onstage during a general audience at the Vatican on Nov. 28, 2018. Max Rossi Shortly after the boy, identified by the Associated Press as Wenzel Wirth, upstaged the pope, the boy's Argentine-Italian mother went up to try to get him back to his seat. She explained to the pope that the boy was impaired and couldn't speak.Francis told her, "Let him be, let him be" and the mother retreated and let Wenzel continue to play.As the mother was leaving the stage, Francis leaned over to Bishop Georg Ganswein sitting next to him and said, "He is Argentinian. Undisciplined," according to Reuters. The pope is also Argentinian.