Photographer Daniel Grecu's lens for mother nature

Grecu’s work is impeccable, he produces striking images out of ordinary scenarios, thanks to his wonderful colour management, lighting and composition.

Daniel’s collaborative spirit is also worth noting, he has been a faithful follower of our Facebook page for more than 5 years: a period during which he has continuously sent dozens of his photographs, several of which have been featured on our page for their relevance and singular value.

His photojournalist character has been self-built from zero and has accomplished features on the platforms of prestigious magazines like National Geographic, as well as in those of photography giant Nikon.

He insists that his style is the lack of it, but there is an unmistakable sensibility towards nature: especially animals, which he loves to shoot with his telephoto lens.

We spoke to Daniel to find out more about his photographic journey: he is extremely modest but very much talented.

How did your photography journey start?

I started with family photos, then with nature and flowers. It soon started to passionate me and I began to invest more in it, both with time and money, to acquire the proper gear. I like to take photographs because it allows me to highlight things unnoticed by other people.

What are your travel essentials and what camera do you use?

When travelling I always have a camera and a laptop with me. The laptop helps me view the photos with a good resolution and, therefore, it enables me to identify the best settings and exposures. Viewing everything on the big screen also brings me back to beautiful places to which I paid little attention at the moment.

I use a Nikon D7200 with 3 lenses: wide -Nikkor 18-70, Nikkor 50 mm f/1.8 and a telephoto Nikkor 70-300 mm.

Daniel Grecu

How would you describe your style of photography?

The lack of it is my style. I do not have a specific one. I like to photograph nature, people, cities, animals. I like to try different approaches and get the best angle from each subject. I like to experiment.

Daniel Grecu

What is your favourite place or thing to photograph? Why?

I like Bucharest because it's a big city, and we have many subjects to choose from: a historic centre, big buildings, many weekly events, old streets, a big urban scenario, parks, nature, lakes, and of course: people!

Daniel Grecu

Favourite European location and why?

Greece. I love the blue hue of the sea there.

What is the most memorable photo you’ve ever taken?

A picture I took at 2 in the morning of Bucharest from above. This was the photo cover of Euronews on Facebook!

Daniel Grecu

Whose work has influenced you most?

My mother's painting.

Daniel Grecu

