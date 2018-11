Drivers in Cambridgeshire, UK, were held up by a festive roadblock on Tuesday — a giant inflatable Santa that had broken free of its moorings.

Video filmed by a taxi driver who was stuck in the queue that built up behind the blimp showed it bobbing around in the road.

A traffic alert by the Automobile Association recorded "slow traffic due to a large inflatable Santa on B198 Cromwell Road both ways in Wisbech".