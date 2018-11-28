Pre-war classics unveiled before going under the hammer in Paris

A batch of pre-WW2 cars are on show in Paris ahead of auction next February.

Among the pickings is a rare 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta, estimated to fetch between 16 and 22 million euros.

This car was the fastest car of the pre-war era. Less than 50 models were manufactured, and only five were designed by Italian car body designer Touring. The 8C 2900B Berlinetta is one of two pre-war masterpieces, along with the Bugatti Atlantic.

The model up for action, which has been in the hands of its current owner for 43 years, retains the original factory configuration, and still contains the original engine.

Also going under the hammer are a Bugatti Atlantic and a Serenissima Spyder by Fantuzzi.