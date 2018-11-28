NASA's InSight lander is safely on Mars. What happens now?

By Denise Chow with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 28/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

When NASA's InSight lander successfully touched down on Mars yesterday, it was the end of a seven-month journey to the Red Planet. But the landing also marked the beginning of the next phase of the spacecraft's two-year, $850-million mission. "Now that we're on the surface of Mars, we have a lot of work to go," Elizabeth Barrett, who leads the team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory charged with deploying and operating InSight's instruments, said in a news briefing yesterday after the landing. "The first thing we'll do is assess the health of our spacecraft and the health of the instruments that went with us, and then look at our landing site," she added.