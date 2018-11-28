How should Europe respond to the Ukraine-Russia tension flare-up? | Raw Politics

The Raw Politics panel tonight discussed the possibility of war between Ukraine and Russia following Sunday's incident in the Black Sea, with one question remaining —how should Europe react?

German MEP Michael Gahler says he would like to see a de-escalation of aggression between the two sides, but that "we wouldn't have to discuss this issue had Russia not illegally occupied and annexed Crimea and staged the ongoing aggression in the east of Ukraine."

In a similar, but more graphic sentiment, Politico EU reporter Jacopo Barigazi said Brussels "cannot avoid taking inaction," after the Ukrainian war saw civilians dying while "wrapped in the European flag."

