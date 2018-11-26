LIVE: Black Sea tensions escalate, Brexit deal backed, ECJ ruling

Black Sea tensions: Kyiv's President Petro Poroshenko has proposed that martial law be installed in Ukraine after Russian authorities fired at and seized three of their navy vessels and injured multiple Ukrainian servicemen off the coast of Crimea.

EU27 backs Brexit deal: European leaders signed-off on Theresa May's Brexit deal on Sunday, bringing Britain closer to its official departure from the 28-member EU bloc after more than 40 years of membership.

Expat rights: The European Court of Justice is to rule Monday on a case brought by 13 British nationals living in the EU, who say the Brexit result infringes on the principle of equal treatment because UK expatriates were not permitted to vote in the EU referendum.

Follow our updates here: