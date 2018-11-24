Hungarians march against Soros university closure plans

People have been protesting in the Hungarian capital Budapest over government plans to shut down the city's branch of the Central European University, backed by George Soros.

The government's plan has been sharply criticised both at home and abroad, and the university is preparing to move to Vienna, if it must, but it has strong support, too.

"What they (the government) are going to do is essentially eradicate all dissent. They are going to lower the level of education so that it will be easier to push through very simple, very simplified and simplistic messages," said a PhD student.

"We need to have free thinkers to improve society and to get new ideas out to develop society, and that can only happen in a free-thinking world," said another young man.

Once a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was once his student, Soros has been demonised, subjected to anti-semitic attacks, and accused of undermining Hungarian culture by Orban and his party.