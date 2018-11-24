Climate change will hit the US economy by the end of the century

The US economy will be hit by climate change by the end of the century costing billions of dollars.

It says it could damage everything from human health to infrastructure and agricultural production and hurt the poor.

The Fourth National Climate Assessment Volume II, supplements a study issued last year that concluded humans are the main driver of global warming, and warned of potentially catastrophic effects to the planet.

The Fourth National Climate Assessment Volume II report said, "With continued growth in emissions at historic rates, annual losses in some economic sectors are projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century - more than the current gross domestic product (GDP) of many U.S. states".

But the White House dismissed the congressionally mandated reported as inaccurate.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the new report was "largely based on the most extreme scenario, which contradicts long-established trends by assuming that...there would be limited technology and innovation, and a rapidly expanding population."

These studies clash with policy under President Donald Trump. He announced last year of his intention to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris Deal.

He and several members of his cabinet repeatedly argue that the causes and impacts are not yet settled.

Environmental groups say the report reinforces its calls for America to take action on climate change.