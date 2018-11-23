Gunfire heard near Chinese consulate in Pakistani city of Karachi: AFP

Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're following:

Brexit veto: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez is threatening to veto the EU's draft Brexit deal with the UK, it emerged on Thursday evening.

Czech out? Czech PM Andrej Babis today faces a vote of no confidence amid accusations he tried to hinder a probe into an EU funds fraud involving himself and his family.

Black Friday: It's a big day for retailers as they offer bargains to kick-off the lucrative Christmas spending season. But there are signs of a push back against the US custom as Greenpeace urges people to boycott the high street and make something instead.

Follow our live updates, below: