Watch: Baby in India survives after being 'run over' by train

This is a baby girl’s incredible scrape with death in India.

She was dropped onto the tracks moments before a train came roaring through the station in Uttar Pradesh state.

Remarkably, the one-year-old survived.

Footage showed the baby's body fitting neatly between the rails, meaning the train passed over her without causing any harm.

Her mother had earlier accidentally dropped her between the platform and the carriage as she was getting off another train.

The incident happened in Mathura on Tuesday.