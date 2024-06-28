Flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended while rescuers cleared debris. The collapse, which also brought down support beams, damaged cars in the pickup and drop-off area. The injured were taken to a hospital. Terminal 1 handles domestic operations at New Delhi's main airport.
Video. Heavy rains cause deadly collapse at Indira Gandhi Airport
Flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended while rescuers cleared debris. The collapse, which also brought down support beams, damaged cars in the pickup and drop-off area. The injured were taken to a hospital. Terminal 1 handles domestic operations at New Delhi's main airport.