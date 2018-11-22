Poland reverses Supreme Court reforms after EU criticism

A legislative amendment to reverse Supreme Court reforms has been passed in Poland's Parliament after it was put through by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

The changes come after the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to suspend the judicial overhaul in October.

The law had forced many judges to retire at 65 instead of 70, effectively enabling PiS to select their replacements.

It was one of several steps that the EU said weakened the rule of law.

"We are fulfilling our obligations," Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told parliament. "At the same time, we are pushing forwards with our changes in the justice system."

Since its implementation, more than 20 Supreme Court judges have been forced to quit.

Under Wednesday's amendment, judges who were retired can now return to work.

Since winning power in 2015, PiS has enjoyed strong public backing.

Read: Is Poland modernising the judiciary or destroying it? | Euronews answers

However, this week, an opinion poll by Kantar Millward Brown showed support for PiS fell by five percentage points to 33%.

It rose for the opposition Civic Platform by the same amount to 26%, private broadcaster TVN said.