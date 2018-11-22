Facebook's Sandberg details company's ties to PR firm

By David Ingram with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 22/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, on Wednesday revised her account of her knowledge of Facebook's relationship with Definers Public Affairs, the Washington-based public relations firm that the company hired last year and fired this month after a firestorm over the firm's tactics.

Definers, a firm founded by Republican operatives, has drawn criticism since The New York Times reported last week that it pushed reporters to investigate ties between billionaire George Soros and anti-Facebook advocates — a tactic that Soros' office called a smear campaign with echoes of anti-Semitism. Definers also ran what one employee described to NBC News as an "in-house fake news shop," known as NTK Network, which pushed stories on behalf of clients in the hope that bigger media outlets would pick them up. Facebook says it didn't ask for that specific service. Sandberg, who is second in command at the company to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said in a statement posted online on Wednesday that she had learned more about Definers in recent days after ordering her staff to check records. "I asked our team to look into the work Definers did for us and to double-check whether anything had crossed my desk," she said.