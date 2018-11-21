Shamed for her post about son's low Instagram numbers, mom blogger speaks out

Katie Bower, a blogger and mom of five, went viral this week after sharing her thoughts about her 6-year-old son on Instagram. Now, after being widely slammed for her post, Bower says her intentions were misunderstood.

"Guys I am gonna be perfectly honest," Bower wrote in her original post, which has since been deleted from her Instagram account. "Instagram never liked my Munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn't as popular with everyone out there...I say all that because I want to believe that it wasn't him — that it was on me...because I truly KNOW that my Munch deserves alllllll the likes...whether or not a stranger gives it to them."

Katie Bower has deleted this Instagram post, in which she laments that her 6-year-old son has never been popular in her social media posts. bowerpowerblog/Instagram

Followers of Bower's blog, Bower Power, were quick to comment on the post, heavily criticizing the Atlanta, Georgia mom for caring about her child's popularity on social media enough to create a post asking for likes on his photo. The reaction soon spread across the internet.

"Here we have the #1 reason why your kids should never be your personal brand," entertainment reporter Keri Lumm wrote on Twitter, summing up many of the responses.

Bower tells TODAY Parents she was shocked by how her words and intentions were "so easily twisted."