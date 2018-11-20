Policeman stabbed near Grand Place in Brussels

A policeman has been stabbed near the Grand Place in Brussels.
The victim is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The attacker was shot and has serious injuries.
Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon described the pre-dawn incident as a "cowardly act against our policeman".
Justice Minister Koen Geens said investigators were looking into all motivations for the attack, including links to extremist groups.