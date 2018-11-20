BREAKING NEWS

Policeman stabbed near Grand Place in Brussels

The incident happened near tourist area Grand Place
A policeman has been stabbed near the Grand Place in Brussels.

The victim is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The attacker was shot and has serious injuries.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon described the pre-dawn incident as a "cowardly act against our policeman".

Justice Minister Koen Geens said investigators were looking into all motivations for the attack, including links to extremist groups.