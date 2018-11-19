People from more than 40 countries have been battling it out in the annual Homeless World Cup in the Mexican capital.
Watch: Mexico takes gold at Homeless World Cup
Now Reading :
Watch: Mexico takes gold at Homeless World Cup
"At a time when smart phones and other technical tools make us use our brain less and less, we need to find new ways to train our children's ability to think."Carl Fredrik Johansson Former Chairman of the Swedish Chess Federation and ambassador for Chess in Schools
"It is now time for France to match the European ambitions of President Macron with EU collaboration. Seeking assistance, exchanging information, and coordinating operations in order to tackle cross-border cases are the essence of the European dream."Tomáš Zdechovský Czech MEP
"The ire which she [Theresa May] has incurred from her own party is well deserved and the humiliating deal which she has brought back deserves to be voted down."Sammy Wilson DUP MP for East Antrim
"Through the lens of my camera, I learned so much from Michelle Obama. Her dedication to education and providing opportunities for those who need it most truly inspired me."Amanda Lucidon Former official White House photographer
"The Houthi threat has not been given due attention in Western capitals. They are not proscribed as a terrorist group by the US State Department, NATO or the EU. This means it is perfectly legal to support or even fundraise for them."Nathalie Goulet French Senator
"Although the EU cannot avert a ‘no deal’ Brexit if the UK chooses to pursue it, the EU can be ready to assist in avoiding it by leaving the door open for cooler heads, and warmer hearts, in the UK to prevail."Alyn Smith MEP for Scotland
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
"At a time when smart phones and other technical tools make us use our brain less and less, we need to find new ways to train our children's ability to think."Carl Fredrik Johansson Former Chairman of the Swedish Chess Federation and ambassador for Chess in Schools
"It is now time for France to match the European ambitions of President Macron with EU collaboration. Seeking assistance, exchanging information, and coordinating operations in order to tackle cross-border cases are the essence of the European dream."Tomáš Zdechovský Czech MEP
"The ire which she [Theresa May] has incurred from her own party is well deserved and the humiliating deal which she has brought back deserves to be voted down."Sammy Wilson DUP MP for East Antrim
"Through the lens of my camera, I learned so much from Michelle Obama. Her dedication to education and providing opportunities for those who need it most truly inspired me."Amanda Lucidon Former official White House photographer
"The Houthi threat has not been given due attention in Western capitals. They are not proscribed as a terrorist group by the US State Department, NATO or the EU. This means it is perfectly legal to support or even fundraise for them."Nathalie Goulet French Senator
"Although the EU cannot avert a ‘no deal’ Brexit if the UK chooses to pursue it, the EU can be ready to assist in avoiding it by leaving the door open for cooler heads, and warmer hearts, in the UK to prevail."Alyn Smith MEP for Scotland
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
Watch: Mexico takes gold at Homeless World Cup
People from more than 40 countries have been battling it out in the annual Homeless World Cup in the Mexican capital.
The football tournament, organised by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, seeks to use the sport to inspire homeless people to change their lives.
The 16th edition of the event ended on Sunday with joy for hosts Mexico, after their men’s and women’s sides were named winners.