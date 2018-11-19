BREAKING NEWS

Watch: Mexico takes gold at Homeless World Cup

People from more than 40 countries have been battling it out in the annual Homeless World Cup in the Mexican capital.

The football tournament, organised by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, seeks to use the sport to inspire homeless people to change their lives.

The 16th edition of the event ended on Sunday with joy for hosts Mexico, after their men’s and women’s sides were named winners.