Former football star Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne charged with sexual assault

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne, commonly known as Gazza, has been charged with sexual assault.

British Transport Police confirmed the story to Euronews in a statement on Monday.

It read:

‘A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

‘Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

‘The charge relates to an incident on board a train on 20 August this year.

‘The 51-year-old will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on 11 December. ‘

