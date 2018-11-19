Cygnus cargo craft makes delivery to ISS
An unmanned Northrop Grumman cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) early on Monday, in a mission to deliver supplies and scientific equipment.
The cargo spacecraft, called Cygnus, was launched aboard the company's Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Saturday.
It marks Northrop Grumman's 10th cargo delivery mission for NASA. The spacecraft's docking on the ISS went smoothly.
The Cygnus is delivering some 3,350 kilograms of supplies and scientific equipment to the ISS crew.