Six in a row for Ogier as he wins Rally Australia title

French rally driver Sebastien Ogier has secured his sixth consecutive world championship title after his two remaining rivals failed to finish stages on the third day of the season-ending Rally Australia.
The M-Sport Ford driver's nearest rival Thierry Neuville of Belgium came into the rally just three points behind Ogier. But he had to pull out of stage 22 after tearing the left wheel off his Hyundai.
Toyota's overnight leader Ott Tanak also had a chance to take the title but the Estonian's hopes were scuppered when he slid off a gravel track and hit a tree.
The win from Finland's Jari-Mati Latvala's helped his Toyota Gazoo team beat rival Hyundai to the manufacturers' championship, a first success for the Japanese company since 1999..