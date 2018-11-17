Climate campaigners assembled a giant postcard at one of Europe’s shrinking glaciers to send a message about global warming.
Climate change: giant postcard aims to highlight Europe’s shrinking glaciers
They put together a massive mosaic of young people’s climate messages at high altitude in Switzerland.
Organisers chose the Aletsch glacier — which scientists say is receding at an unprecedented pace — for the publicity stunt.
Aletsch, which is Europe’s largest expanse of ice, is losing up to 12 metres of ice a year, experts say.
The messages on the postcard — which organisers claim is the world’s largest — were sent in by youngsters across the world.
Switzerland government’s Agency for Development and Cooperation were among the organisers of the stunt.
They hope to get more young people involved in keeping rising temperatures in check and raise awareness ahead of a key climate change conference in Poland next month.