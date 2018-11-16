Facebook announces content oversight board as Zuckerberg responds to lobbying crisis

Facebook announced on Thursday that it will create an independent governing body to moderate content on the platform, marking a significant change in how the company handles editorial decisions.

The body, first discussed on a call with reporters on Thursday, will aim to "uphold the principle of giving people a voice while also recognizing the reality of keeping people safe" and decide which content is allowed on the platform under the company's terms of service, according to a blog post from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The board will launch in the beginning of 2019 after the company decides who will be a part of the new governing body and the process through which they will be petitioned, Zuckerberg wrote.