Europe's eco-travel boom

"The people who choose ecotourism are generally ready to pay more in order to enjoy activities. That generates more revenue, which allows firms in this sector to hire more qualified staff. It also enables companies to offer tourists a much better travel experience than they would normally be able to offer" Travelecoology's CEO Julia Vera says.

Travelecoology is a small firm which offers alternative travel routes. It is part of the Wildsea network, a pan-European project which aims to boost ecological tourism by offering more than twenty destinations across Europe.

Sustainable tourism or eco-travel is becoming increasingly big business in Europe as consientious travellers demand more choice.

The goal of Wildsea Europe is to enable SMEs to become strong enough to compete successfully with the giants in the tourism industry.

In addition to the growth of eco-friendly travel companies, city's and regions are also adapting to the latest demands from travellers to become more sustainable.

Barcelona is one city leading the way. The Mananaging Director of Catalonia's Tourism Agency David Font says a real revolution is taking place in the holiday industry.

"If tourism isn't sustainable it won't have a future. Both the public and private sector, together with our European allies, are working with this in mind. The facts and figures also prove it. Perhaps less tourists are visiting our country, but those who are coming are bringing much more money.

''We're working on four key things: a different type of tourism; tourism that can be spread to the rest of the country, tourism that works throughout the year and tourism which is more profitable.

"This strategy aims to make up for the shortfall in traveller numbers. According to our forecast, even though we'll get 2.7 percent fewer tourists we'll still generate as much as 7 percent more profit. Thanks to this model we'll also get more entrepreneurs, more SMEs, which can offer more services for travellers and the whole sector. What we want to do is generate more resources, more jobs for our country's travel sector," Font said.