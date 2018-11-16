CNN's Jim Acosta has White House press pass 'temporarily restored'

A judge has temporarily restored the White House press pass of under fire CNN reporter Jim Acosta, the US media giant says.
Acosta had his security card withdrawn after clashing with US President Donald Trump at a press conference.
CNN submitted a lawsuit challenging the revocation.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing the lawsuit, told the White House to restore Acosta's pass while the case is pending.
The White House responded by saying they will honour the judgement. They added that they will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future.