Chechen leader gives boy Mercedes for completing 4,105 push-ups

REUTERS / Denis Sinyakov
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov has presented a five-year-old boy with a Mercedes for doing more than 4000 push-ups in one go.

Rakhim Kuriev completed the task in two hours and 26 minutes.

The Chechen Minister of Sport, Musa Khanarikov, believes his achievement is a national record, although it was not recorded by the Russian Book of Records because of "minor issues".

The young boy with his new car

Kadyrov said that the boy will be able to repeat push-ups in the presence of a special commission.

The boy's parents said that he has been involved in sports for several years under the supervision of his father.