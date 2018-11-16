Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov has presented a five-year-old boy with a Mercedes for doing more than 4000 push-ups in one go.
Chechen leader gives boy Mercedes for completing 4,105 push-ups
Now Reading :
Chechen leader gives boy Mercedes for completing 4,105 push-ups
@ Copyright :REUTERS / Denis Sinyakov
Rakhim Kuriev completed the task in two hours and 26 minutes.
The Chechen Minister of Sport, Musa Khanarikov, believes his achievement is a national record, although it was not recorded by the Russian Book of Records because of "minor issues".
Kadyrov said that the boy will be able to repeat push-ups in the presence of a special commission.
The boy's parents said that he has been involved in sports for several years under the supervision of his father.