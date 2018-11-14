Painting of Jesus Christ found in ancient church in Israel

A 1,500-year-old painting of the face of Jesus Christ has been discovered in southern Israel’s Negev desert.

Scientists found the image after uncovering an old church in the ancient Byzantine village of Shivta, according to a study published in the journal Antiquity.

“A previously unknown painting of Christ’s face recently discovered at the Byzantine site of Shivta, represents the first pre-iconoclastic baptism-of-Christ scene to be found in the Holy Land,” according to the abstract in the study.