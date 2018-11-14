Amazon's 'National Landing' HQ generates confusion and jokes

WASHINGTON — The changes Amazon will bring to the suburbs of Washington go beyond jobs and new buildings. It turns out that even the name of the neighborhood where it plans to build its new headquarters will be different.

In its announcement of one of its two new headquarters Tuesday, Amazon said it would build in "National Landing," which it said was an area in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington. The name came as a surprise to residents who had never heard it before and noted that their neighborhood already had a name: Crystal City.

"I'm going to have to get used to that name — National Landing," tweeted Eun Yang, a morning news anchor for NBC's local TV station in Washington.

"Is National Landing a real thing or did Amazon just create Bezosville," Jason Del Rey, a reporter for tech news website Recode, tweeted.

National Landing was not an invention of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, but was instead dreamed up by local economic development officials, who created it as part of their attempt to lure the e-commerce giant.